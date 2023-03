The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao for nine hours, in the Delhi liquor policy case, confronted her with the evidence of alleged payoffs made to AAP functionaries. She was also confronted with the statements recorded by another accused Arun Pillai that he was merely a front for her.