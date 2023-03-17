Rajasthan CM announces 19 new districts, 3 new divisions

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced his government's decision to form 19 new districts and three new divisions in the state, earmarking Rs 2,000 crore for development of infrastructure for them. This is the first time since 2008 that new districts are being carved out, taking the number of districts to 50 in the state. Gehlot made the announcement in the Rajasthan assembly, which also passed the 2023-24 Budget with a voice vote.