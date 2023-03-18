PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina launch 125km long 'India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, via video-conferencing on Saturday. "In the last few years, Bangladesh has made remarkable progress. Every Indian is proud of that & we're delighted that we've been able to contribute to this development journey of Bangladesh," PM Modi said in his address at the virtual event.Full Article