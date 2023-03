The government has paid claims in barely 5,036 hit-and-run cases — 3,209 for deaths and 1,827 for persons left grievously injured — since 2017-18, according to official data. This is only 6% of the number of persons killed and left injured every year in hit and run cases on Indian roads. On an average, 80,000 people either lose their lives or are left seriously injured in hit and run cases annually.