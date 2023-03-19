Google doodle celebrates 80th birthday of Dr Mario Molina

Google on Sunday celebrated the 80th birth anniversary of Dr Mario Molina, a Mexican chemist who pioneered the task of convincing governments to come together to save the planet’s ozone layer, through a doodle. ​​Google remembered him as a co-recipient of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, and one of the researchers who exposed how chemicals deplete Earth’s ozone shield, which is vital to protecting humans, plants, and wildlife from harmful ultraviolet light.