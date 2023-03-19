Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter Results To Be Announced At biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Soon
Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023: The BSEB is expected to declare the Class 12th exam results soon.Full Article
The BSEB board exams were conducted between February 1 and February 14 in two shifts.
The BSEB is expected to declare the Bihar Board Results 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th in the month of March as the evaluation..
A total of 69,44,777 Class 12 answer sheets were evaluated and 96,63,774 Class 10 answer sheets are being evaluated.