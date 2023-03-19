No place in democracy for those who don't believe in it: BJP president Nadda targets Rahul Gandhi
BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday accused Rahul Gandhi of overstepping all bounds of democracy and said he should be sent packing 'lock, stock and barrel' in a democratic manner. "Those who do not believe in democracy have no place in democracy," Nadda said in his address after virtually inaugurating the 'National Youth parliament' of his party's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Chennai.Full Article