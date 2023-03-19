'Is it because of my stand on Adani?' Rahul questions Delhi Police action over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has sought 8 to 10 days of time for a detailed response to a notice he received from the Delhi Police for his remark during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, where he stated that "women are still being sexually assaulted."According to sources, the former Congress president, in his preliminary reply, has also questioned the "sudden urgency" demonstrated by the police after a delay of nearly 45 days.Full Article