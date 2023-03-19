Parliament ultimate and exclusive architect of Constitution, executive or judiciary has no role in it: VP Dhankhar
The evolution of the Constitution has to take place in Parliament and no other "super body" or institution, including the judiciary and the executive, has any role in it, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday. It is the primacy of the Constitution that determines the stability, harmony and productivity of democratic governance and Parliament, reflecting the mandate of the people, is the ultimate and exclusive architect of the Constitution, he said.Full Article