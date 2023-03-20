Out jogging at Worli sea face, tech co CEO run over by speeding car

In a reminder of the perils faced by pedestrians and runners in Mumbai, a speeding car hit a 57-year-old CEO of a tech firm jogging along Worli sea face early Sunday, killing her on the spot. Eyewitnesses told police the impact was so severe that Rajalakshmi Vijay, a resident of King’s Circle and an avid runner, was flung on the bonnet as it sped on 10-15ft and crashed into a road divider. She was flung several feet into the air in the crash and landed on the road, causing her death due to serious head injuries.