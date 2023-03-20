Out jogging at Worli sea face, tech co CEO run over by speeding car

Out jogging at Worli sea face, tech co CEO run over by speeding car

IndiaTimes

Published

In a reminder of the perils faced by pedestrians and runners in Mumbai, a speeding car hit a 57-year-old CEO of a tech firm jogging along Worli sea face early Sunday, killing her on the spot. Eyewitnesses told police the impact was so severe that Rajalakshmi Vijay, a resident of King’s Circle and an avid runner, was flung on the bonnet as it sped on 10-15ft and crashed into a road divider. She was flung several feet into the air in the crash and landed on the road, causing her death due to serious head injuries.

Full Article