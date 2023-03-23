Johnson & Johnson’s set to lose patent on key TB drug in July
In one of the most-watched patent cases in recent times, the Indian Patent Office on Thursday rejected American giant Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) attempt to extend its monopoly on life-saving TB drug bedaquiline beyond July this year. The development made public coincidentally on the eve of the World TB Day — will improve access to the core drug, Bedaquiline, which is part of the WHO recommended all-oral TB regimen.Full Article