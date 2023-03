Atiq Ahmad (62), a mafia don-turned-politician who entered the world of crime in 1979 when he was accused of murder, now has 100 criminal cases lodged against him. The most recent case was registered with the Dhoomanganj police station of Prayagraj in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005.