Delimitation in Assam will be completed in a 'speedy manner', yet with care, says CEC
Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday assured that effort will be to complete the delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in Assam in a “speedy manner”, yet with utmost care. Speaking to the media here, the CEC said that the commission is encouraged by the representation of political parties and organizations during the three-day visit of the poll panel to the northeastern state.Full Article