For SP, it is not difficult but impossible to defeat BJP: Mayawati

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and asked her party workers to remain cautious about the propaganda that its support among Dalits was weakening.Having been deceived repeatedly, people have now realised that it is "not difficult but impossible" for the SP to defeat the BJP, she charged. "To defeat the BJP, BSP is necessary," she asserted.