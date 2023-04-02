2x Covid surge in a week, sharpest since 3rd wave in January 2022

India logged over 3,800 new Covid cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in six months, as infections in the past seven days surged at the fastest rate since the third wave in January 2022. India recorded over 18,450 fresh cases in the past week (March 26-April 1), a 2.1x rise over the previous seven days’ tally of 8,781. The doubling time of cases has reduced to less than seven days. The last time the daily tally was more than doubling in a week was during the third wave.