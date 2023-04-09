Girls in dirty clothes look like Surpanakha: Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has sparked a controversy by saying that girls in "dirty clothes" ('gande kapde') look like Surpanakha, drawing flak from different quarters, including Congress which demanded an apology for his "shameful comments". He made the comments at a public event on Thursday. In a viral video he is heard saying: "When I go out at night and see young educated people drunk, I feel like giving them five-seven (indicating slaps) to sober them up. I am telling the truth, I swear to God... Girls can be seen wearing dirty clothes at public places."