Atiq Ahmed's son had two bullet injuries, aide suffered one: Postmortem report

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad had two bullet injuries while his aide had one gunshot wound, doctors who performed their post​mortem examination confirmed on Friday.Asad and his aide Ghulam were shot dead by a UP Special Task Force (STF) team in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday.Dr Narendra Sengar, principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi said that the police brought the two gangsters to the hospital and they were declared dead after a medical examination.