Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao unveils Mission 2024, says BRS to conquer Delhi

After unveiling India's tallest Ambedkar's statue in the heart of Hyderabad, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao vowed to uproot the BJP-led government at the Centre and storm to power in 2024 parliamentary polls with a comfortable majority for BRS. Speaking on Ambedkar Jayanti, he said, "Don't be shocked, the spark has been lit in Maharashtra, where my party is receiving an overwhelming response. Soon, BRS' popularity will spread like wildfire across India, and the flagship Dalit Bandhu scheme will be implemented among 25 lakh Dalits in every state."