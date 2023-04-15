'Sachin Pilot sits on dharna but his turn won't come because ...': Amit Shah mocks Rajasthan Congress crisis

Union home minister Amit Shah mocked the internal conflict plaguing the Congress in Rajasthan, asserting that the grand old party will never pick Sachin Pilot over current chief minister Ashok Gehlot.Addressing BJP workers in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Shah said that Congress will always give precedence to chief minister Ashok Gehlot over Sachin Pilot as his contribution is higher in filling its coffers with the "corruption" money from the state.