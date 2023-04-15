Breaking: Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in Prayagraj
Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed shot dead while being taken for medical in Prayagraj.Full Article
