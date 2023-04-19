On TMC Leader Mukul Roy`s Desire To Re-Join BJP, CM Mamata Says ‘We Don’t Care’

Zee News

Mukul Roy dramatically surfaced in Delhi days after he went ''missing'' and claimed that he is a "BJP MP and MLA" and wants to meet Amit Shah.

