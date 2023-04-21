Woman Shot At Inside Saket Court In Delhi, Rushed To Hospital
Published
In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court.Full Article
Published
In April last year, following a scuffle between two advocates and their one client, an incident of gun firing took place at the Rohini court.Full Article
Today, an assailant opened fire inside Delhi's Saket court complex, injuring two people. The incident is being reported as a major..