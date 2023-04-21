Civil servants play important role in rapid development of New India, says PM Modi
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that civil servants have played a big role in India's rapid development. Speaking on the occasion of 16th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "India's rapid development would not have been possible without your (civil servants) active participation." PM Modi also appreciated the contribution of civil servants towards nation building and enthused them to work even harder.Full Article