PSLV C55 carrying two Singapore satellites lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO's PSLV C55 rocket carrying two Singapore satellites lifted off from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Saturday. In its dedicated commercial mission through NSIL, ISRO's workhorse launch vehicle carried with it TeLEOS-2 as primary satellite and Lumelite-4 as a co-passenger satellite that would be deployed into low earth orbit. The 44.4 metre tall rocket blasted off from the first launch pad at the end of a 22.5 hour countdown at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.