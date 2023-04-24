PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' has 23 crore regular listeners: Survey

Nearly 23 crore people tune in to PM Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' programme on the last Sunday of every month with 65 per cent listeners preferring to hear the talk in Hindi, according to a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Rohtak.The survey also found that the 'Mann ki Baat' programme, the 100th edition of which will be broadcast this coming Sunday, is heard more on TV channels followed by phones, with radio listeners accounting for 17.6 per cent of the total listenership.