Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday kick-started the election campaign for the upcoming civic polls in the state from Saharanpur. Appealing to the masses to ensure victory of BJP candidates, Yogi mentioned the recent Prayagraj killings without taking names and said, “Now, there’s no one to even weep for those who were involved in extorting ‘goonda tax’ at one point of time.”