Why no FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Supreme Court asks Delhi police
The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Delhi police on a plea of seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against BJP MP and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Several wrestlers have been protesting in the national capital demanding the government to make public the findings of the oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment allegations against Singh.Full Article