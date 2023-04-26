Ten Policemen, One Civilian Killed In Maoist Attack In Chhattisgarh`s Dantewada

Zee News

Published

An IED attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard personnel near Aranpur in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

