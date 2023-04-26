Mann Ki Baat focused on issues, not partisan politics: Amit Shah

Ahead of the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat on April 30, a day-long conclave in Delhi underlined the deep, positive impact of the programme on society. While Vice President Dhankhar said the 100th episode will lay the foundations of ‘India at 100’, Union home minister Amit Shah lauded PM Modi’s initiative for connecting the youth with Aakashvaani, strengthening the foundations of democracy through dialogue, and achieving all this without once dwelling on partisan politics.