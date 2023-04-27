Sudan crisis: No Indian will be left behind, constantly monitoring situation, MEA says
Published
Foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday assured that no Indian will be left behind in conflict-hit Sudan. He, however, admitted that the situation on ground in Sudan remains highly volatile. "Our estimate is that there are approximately 3,500 Indians and 1,000 PIOs in Sudan. The third naval ship- INS Tarkash- has also reached Port Sudan to evacuate Indians from Sudan," Kwatra said.Full Article