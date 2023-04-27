Supreme Court likely to delink hearing of 30-­day notice period under Special Marriage Act

The SC on Thursday indicated its desire to delink from the same-sex marriage issue those petitions which challenge validity of the Special Marriage Act mandating a 30-day notice to be given to Registrar of Marriages by couples intending to marry. The court said, "It is not an issue which is Sui Generic to the issue relating to legalisation of same-sex marriage issue. A heterosexual couple, at present, has to give 30 days notice and have people raise objections.”