WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Claims Protests Politically Motivated; Wrestlers Deny
Published
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is ready to face investigation but won't resign from the post.Full Article
Published
WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is ready to face investigation but won't resign from the post.Full Article
India’s top wrestlers have been holding a sit-in protest since April 23rd at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the WFI Chief Brij..
Top Indian wrestlers are demanding action against Brij Bhushan Singh, who they accused of Sexual harassment. Yesterday, the BJP MP..