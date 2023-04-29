Jailed ganglord Mukhtar Ansari gets 10-year jail for BJP MLA’s murder

Ghazipur court on Saturday sentenced jailed ganglord Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years’ imprisonment and his BSP MP brother, Afzal Ansari, to four years following their conviction in separate cases registered under the UP Gangsters Act in 2007. Additional sessions judge-I (MP-MLA court) Durgesh also fined Mukhtar Rs 5 lakh and Afzal Rs 1 lakh. The sentencing of Afzal paves the way for his automatic disqualification from the Lok Sabha. He represents Ghazipur in Parliament.