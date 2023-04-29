'Mukhtar Ansari wanted Rs 1-crore light machine gun to penetrate Krishnanand Rai's bullet-proof SUV'

Shailendra Singh was DSP, Special Task Force (STF), when he had recovered a light machine gun which was to be bought by jailed ganglord Mukhtar Ansari from an Army deserter in 2004. He recommended POTA to be imposed on the gangster-politician but was told by the higher-ups to drop it. Instead of following this order, he chose to leave the job and is now into organic farming. In an exclusive interaction with TOI's Shailvee Sharda, Singh recalls his agony when he was targeted for taking on the ganglord.