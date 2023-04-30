Filled a void, gave people connect: PM Narendra Modi on episode 100 of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Addressing the 100th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, an emotional PM Modi said the radio broadcast had allowed him to worship the positives in people he had met with or spoken to. He also said it filled the “emptiness” that he felt when he first moved to the capital from Gujarat in 2014. He described ‘Mann Ki Baat' as a great medium to learn from the qualities of others, adding that it allowed him to connect with the people of India like he used to when he was Gujarat CM.