A brother-in-law of Bilkis Bano and his son were wounded in an alleged mob attack on Sunday at a marketplace in Limkheda town of Gujarat’s Dahod. Ajit Ghanchi and his son Aasif, both of whom were hospitalised, claimed they were targeted for being related to Bilkis, the gang-rape survivor whose story remains one of the more tragic and thorny ones from the cauldron of the 2002 post-Godhra riots.