In a major blow to BJP ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, veteran tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai, a former party president in undivided MP, resigned from the party’s primary membership, saying that he had to prioritise his self-respect. The 77-year-old was the leader of opposition after Chhattisgarh was created and was considered a frontrunner for the chief minister’s post in the 2003 elections.