Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief; emotional party workers protest against decision: Key points
National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he stepping down as the party president in a surprise announcement that is likely to have far-reaching political implications ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.Pawar made the announcement at the launch of the revised version of his autobiography, leaving NCP workers stunned. The octogenarian leader's decision also triggered protests by hundreds of NCP workers and leaders.Full Article