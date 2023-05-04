Delhi Weather: Capital Witnesses Rare Fog, Records 3rd Coldest May Morning In 122 Years
Delhi's minimum temperature on Thursday dropped to 15.8 degrees Celsius, making it the third coldest morning in May since 1901.Full Article
