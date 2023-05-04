Karl Marx birth anniversary: 20 top quotes from the author of ‘The Communist Manifesto’

Karl Marx was a German philosopher, economist, historian, political theorist, sociologist, and revolutionary socialist. Born in Trier, Germany on May 5 1818, he is best known for his works on political economy and revolutionary theory, including "The Communist Manifesto" and "Das Kapital." Marx's ideas had a profound influence on the development of socialist and communist movements throughout the world, and his theories continue to be studied and debated by scholars and activists today. He died in London, England in 1883.