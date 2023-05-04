Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee

Calling upon people in Karnataka to vote for any other party but the BJP in the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said she would be happy if the saffron camp's “downfall” starts with the southern state ahead of the 2024 general elections. Banerjee, during an address at TMC's mass outreach campaign, said the "sooner the BJP is voted out of power", the better it is for the nation, as it is the “worst” political party in the country.