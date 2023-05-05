Terrorism is a 'menace' and must be stopped in all forms, says Jaishankar at SCO meet in Goa
External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar on Friday conveyed to the world that there can be no justification for terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. "We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms & manifestations including cross-border terrorism," Jaishankar noted while addressing the SCO Council of foreign ministers in Goa.Full Article