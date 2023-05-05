Covid-19 no longer a global health emergency: WHO
Covid-19, which claimed millions of lives around the world over the past three years, is no longer a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), WHO declared on Friday. The virus, instead, is now an established and ongoing health issue, it said. WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that the decision was taken following a recommendation from the UN agency's emergency committee that met Thursday.Full Article