World Red Cross Day 2023: What is Red Cross movement and its purpose
On this day, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world celebrate the humanitarian work they do to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable people affected by conflicts, disasters, and health emergencies. The day also serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the principles of the Red Cross movement, including humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.Full Article