Maharana Pratap Jayanti: 9 unknown-facts about the Rajput king who challenged Akbar

During his reign, Maharana Pratap faced several challenges, including the powerful Mughal empire under Akbar. He refused to submit to the Mughals and instead chose to fight against them for his kingdom's independence. The Battle of Haldighati in 1576 is one of the most famous battles fought by Maharana Pratap against the Mughals, which he eventually lost due to being outnumbered and outgunned.