Himachal Pradesh govt to approach Supreme Court on felling of khair trees

Just before listing the two cases pertaining to the felling of Khair (Acacia catechu) trees in Himachal Pradesh in the Supreme Court of India on Wednesday, the state government seeks to put forth its legal stance in the apex court to waive off the condition of felling of Khair trees out of the purview of 'ten years felling programme' to give relief to the farmers besides allowing them to axe the Khair as per their convenience.