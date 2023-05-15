CBI FIR reveals Sameer Wankhede 'plot' to extort Rs 25 crore bribe from Shah Rukh Khan

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal head Sameer Wankhede had threatened to frame Aryan Khan in a narcotics case unless actor Shah Rukh Khan's family paid a bribe of Rs 25 crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in its FIR.The FIR said that Wankhede and some other officials of the agency even received a token amount of Rs 50 lakh as bribe but some money was returned later due to the case getting stuck.