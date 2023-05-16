US report on religious freedom based on 'misinformation, flawed understanding': India
India rejected the US State Department report on international religious freedom and said it was based on "misinformation and flawed understanding." According to a statement released by the ministry of external affairs, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We are aware of the release of the US State Department 2022 Report on International Religious Freedom. Regrettably, such reports continue to be based on misinformation and flawed understanding."Full Article