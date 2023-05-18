Union cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Ram Meghwal appoined law minister, Kiren Rijiju assigned ministry of earth sciences
In a major Union cabinet reshuffle, Arjun Ram Meghwal was on Thursday appointed the new law minister. Kiren Rijiju, who lost the coveted ministry, has now been assigned the portfolio of ministry of earth sciences. This development comes amid tussle over the SC collegium system. Rijiju had said the collegium system of appointing judges was 'opaque and not transparent'.Full Article