Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar express commitment to work unitedly for welfare of people of Karnataka
After the announcement of their names as the new chief minister and deputy CM of Karnataka respectively on Thursday, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have both expressed their commitment to work unitedly for the welfare of the people of the state. "The Congress party will work as a family to deliver a pro-people, transparent, corruption-free governance and fulfill all our guarantees," Siddaramaiah said.Full Article